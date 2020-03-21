Will protest NPR from balconies: rights group

Civil society group United Against Hate on Saturday urged people to protest against the National Register of Citizens, the National Population Register and the amended citizenship law during the ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday, from their balconies, windows and gates.

On Sunday, when people will thank healthcare providers and emergency responders, many in the national capital will clap, ring bells, and raise slogans from their homes demanding that the government rescind its decision to update the NPR in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First, we will thank our sisters and brothers who are at ground zero taking care of the infected, supplying essentials... and then, we will hold anti-NRC, anti-CAA placards in our balconies and windows and demand the government to roll back its decision to start the NPR exercise from April 1,” Nadeem Khan from United Against Hate said.

Mr. Khan said the government’s priority should be countering the virus threat and “we are all in this together”.

He said, “While the PM has urged people to remain inside their homes from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, we urge him to rehabilitate people who have lost their homes in the riots in North-East Delhi and are putting up in relief camps”.

Irkan Chaudhary, who will also be a part of the protest, complained that around 1,200 people who lost their homes in the riots have been living in unhygienic conditions at a shelter in Mustafabad.

“The Prime Minister has asked people to remain inside their homes. What about those whose houses have been burnt and looted? They have no option but to live in cramped, unhygienic relief camps where social distancing goes for a toss and the risk of infection is high,” he said.

Parwez Alam, a social worker, said the entire world is battling a health emergency and the government should focus on it first. “I welcome the PM’s initiative and will follow the ‘Janata Curfew’ But we will also protest against NPR and CAA by beating utensils,” he said.