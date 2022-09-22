Will place Delhi Master Plan 2041 before DDA in December 2022: Centre

DDA headquarters

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2041 will be placed before the Authority, the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) highest decision-making body, in the first week of December 2022.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, also informed the apex court that further modifications in the draft MPD-2041, if any, will be done by the last week of December.

The letter regarding final approval and notification of MPD-2041 will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), by January 15, 2023, the ASG added.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka, which was hearing various pleas about illegal use of the city’s residential areas for commercial and industrial purposes, asked the Centre to stick to its timeline.

“Even though the dates given are tentative, we expect these dates to be strictly adhered to as the matter cannot remain in limbo for ad infinitum. We are sure that the final Master Plan would be published on or before April 30, 2023,” Supreme Court said in its September 13 order. When contacted, senior officials of DDA and MoHUA declined to comment.

The top court also appointed a two-member committee to hear challenges on orders passed by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee in connection with sealing of properties, demolition of unauthorised construction etc.