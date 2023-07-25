Will pay our share in RRTS project, Delhi govt. tells SC

July 25, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government on Monday assured the Supreme Court of paying its contribution towards the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project after the court threatened to divert its advertisement budget to pay for the public transport facility.

During a hearing on July 3, the Delhi government had expressed its inability to contribute to the project, saying its funds had dried up as the Centre had not given it the Goods and Services Tax compensation.

Following this, the apex court had directed the government to place on record the funds it had spent on advertisements over the last three years. “If you say you have no funds for this project, we will divert funds... Let us see how much you spend on other projects. We would like to know how much you spend on advertisements,” the court had told the Delhi government.

Govt. assures court

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul noted that the Delhi government had spent ₹1,100 crore on advertisements in the last three years, which is more than its share in the RRTS project.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, assured the Bench that the government will pay its share towards the project.

The counsel for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which is building the RRTS, had informed the court that the costs of the project were escalating annually.

The RRTS is meant to provide high-speed and world-class public connectivity, decongest cities and reduce air pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

It consists of semi-high-speed rail corridors connecting the national capital with Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan, and Panipat in Haryana.

The estimated cost of the 82.15-km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut is ₹31,632 crore. The stretch, with 24 stations, will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to 60 minutes. Of the 82.15 km-long corridor, Delhi will have around 13 km with stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.