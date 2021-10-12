Will organise grand Chhath puja with help of civic bodies, says BJP

Party demands AAP govt. seek permission from DDMA

The Delhi BJP on Monday said the “city government’s decision to ban Chhath festivities was foolish” and accused the government of being anti-Hindu and anti-Poorvanchali.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta declared that the festival will be celebrated in a grand manner and the party-led municipal corporations will make arrangements for it.

“It is rather strange to impose a ban on Chhath Puja celebrations when markets, shops and cinema halls and even swimming pools in Delhi are open. If the Kejriwal government does not review its decision, the party along with Poorvanchalis will stage a massive protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence,” Mr. Gupta said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order last week prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, waterbodies and temples, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Mr. Gupta alleged that AAP does not leave a chance to humiliate Poorvanchalis and the BJP will celebrate Chhath keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines. “The BJP demands the Kejriwal government to write a letter to the DDMA seeking permission to celebrate Chhath,” Mr. Gupta said.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegations, AAP’s spokesperson said: “The health and lives of people are most important to us. We feel sad that the BJP is playing dirty politics over it. The party has no concern for the lives of the people.”