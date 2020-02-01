Delhi

Will not tolerate interference by Pakistan: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told a Pakistan Minister any interference by Pakistan, the “biggest sponsor of terrorism”, will not be tolerated.

“Modiji is the PM of India and my PM too. The Delhi election is an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pak. tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted. He was responding to Federal Minister for Science & Technology of Pakistan, Ch. Fawad Hussain, who tweeted that Mr. Modi was resorting to “ridiculous claims and threats endangering region under pressure to lose another State elections”. Mr. Hussain was referring to a news article that read: “PM Modi says armed forces can defeat Pak. in 7-10 days”.

New Delhi
Feb 1, 2020

