Will not increase property tax rates: SDMC

New Delhi

24 December 2021 00:20 IST

Proposal to be presented during the House session in January

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, on Thursday said that it will not increase property tax rates after the civic body’s Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti had recommended a tax hike during the SDMC’s budget proposal for the financial year 2022-23, in November, in a bid to increase revenues.

SDMC’s Standing Committee chairman B.K. Oberoi, who made the announcement, said that a proposal to not hike the tax rates will be presented during the civic body’s House session in January.

“This is the election year and we cannot increase the taxes. Instead, we have to survey more properties from which we have not been able to collect taxes till now. We have brought in various tax relief measures, especially for unauthorised colonies, and we will have to see how many people pay their taxes after this point,” said Mr. Oberoi.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to the notion of the pending rent, ₹2,500 crore, to be paid by the SDMC to the North civic body for operating out of the latter’s office building, Mr. Oberoi said that the SDMC “only has to pay charges for maintenance and security officials” and that “no rentals have to be paid”.

According to the proposed hike, the property tax rates were to be brought down to two slabs, from three, at 12% and 14%. While the proposal was aimed at improving tax collection and increasing revenues, a senior SDMC official said that the decision to not implement the hike will result in “the civic body having to cut down on its expenditure”.

“Cutting down on our expenditure will help balance our budget. However, the decision to not implement any tax hike is still in the proposal stage and we will give our inputs when it is presented before the house,” the senior official said.

SDMC’s Leader of the Opposition, AAP leader Prem Chauhan said that the decision to not hike the tax rates “comes as a win for the opposition”.

He added, “We had opposed the proposed hike in tax rates because the focus should be on curbing the corruption within the civic body. They [SDMC] should focus on collecting pending taxes which will actually benefit the civic body’s budget. Increasing taxes will not serve as a solution to their financial problems.”