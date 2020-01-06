Will not implement NRC, CAA if voted to power: Congress

The Delhi Congress on Sunday said that if it was elected to power in Delhi, it would not implement the National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the amended Citizenship Act in its present form.

The State unit of the Congress said that the issue has been raised at the first meeting of the Manifesto Committee ahead of the Delhi Assembly election and it was decided that the party’s stand would be included in the manifesto.

Chairman of the Manifesto Committee, Ajay Maken, said that there was a huge difference in the NPR of 2010 and the one of 2020 as the Modi government at the Centre has added six new “illegal” questions and was in violation of Article 14 in the Constitution.

“The BJP has done an illegal act by dividing people. Details collected from the fresh questions included in the NPR are linked to the NRC, and are part of a conspiracy by the BJP-led Central government to push citizens’ list in the garb of the NPR,” Mr. Maken said.

Giving his own example, Mr. Maken said that the NPR requires people to declare the “date and place of birth of both the parents” for the first time. “In this NPR, a person like me might have a problem... if a person like me is asked where your father and mother were born. My parents were born in Pakistan. Where will I get their details from?” Mr. Maken said.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra alleged that the Centre was trying to divert people’s attention from pressing issues like economic distress, price rise, unemployment, and using policies to divide the people and the country on the basis of community and caste.

Mr. Chopra also hit out at Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that it had been “silent” on the issue. He demanded that a special session be called of the Delhi Assembly so that the Delhi government may clear its stand on CAA and the police attack on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia for peacefully protesting against the amended Act as the police forced their way into the campus without the permission of the Vice-Chancellor.