‘Will not allow relocation without an alternative’

NEW DELHI

16 September 2020 03:54 IST

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday said it will mount a strong fight and even hit the streets, if necessary, to ensure that the jhuggi dwellers along the railway tracks are not removed till alternate accommodation is given to them.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar was thanked by the slum dwellers for the party’s intervention by approaching the Supreme Court.

“Neither the AAP government nor the BJP has bothered to approach the SC to reconsider its order to demolish the jhuggis along the railway tracks. It is a question of life and death for these poor people, which the power-drunk BJP and Kejriwal governments do not understand,” Mr. Kumar said.

He alleged that both parties have taken no interest in relocating the people living in JJ clusters despite having made similar promises.