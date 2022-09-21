Will modify provisions for cycle allowance to officials, Delhi Police tells HC

PIL had alleged ‘fraudulent’ withdrawal of ₹11.52 crore per year by police officials

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
September 21, 2022 01:43 IST

You are roaming around in cars and if a police constable is using a bicycle, you are having a problem with it, the High Court Bench told the petitioner | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Responding to a PIL, which claimed that over 53,000 Delhi police officials were “fraudulently” drawing cycle maintenance allowance, Delhi Police told the High Court that its constables and head constables are paid ₹180 per month for using cycles though they end up spending much more on conveyance as they ride motorcycles.

The counsel representing the Delhi police sought time from the court to modify the provision which grants cycle allowance to constables and head constables.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted eight weeks to the police to modify the order while posting the case for further hearing on January 24, 2023.

In response to the petitioner Sanser Pal Singh, who, in his PIL, claimed that the police officials were not using bicycles but still claiming the allowance, the Bench said, “You are roaming around in cars and if a police constable is using a bicycle, you are having a problem with it”.

Mr. Singh stated that as per Right to Information replies received from the authorities, 53,000 Delhi police officials are drawing a total amount of ₹96 lakh per month or ₹11.52 crore per annum in the name of cycle maintenance allowance.

The petitioner also said that he had made written complaints to the authorities but no action was taken on his complaints. He urged the court to issue a direction for taking stern departmental action against the Delhi police officers.

