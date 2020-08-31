Will mend social division at Chand Bagh: Tiwari

BJP North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has established a field office at Chand Bagh, one of the hotspots of violence during the February riots, pledging to repair the “social division” in the area. The former Delhi BJP chief said one incident does not make a place good or bad. “This is the same place which was maligned by the rioters. We pledge to make this place known as bringing people together,” he said.

He said he will hold ‘Janta Darbar’ at the office to address problems of the locals and promote social harmony in the area.