Delhi

‘Will meet target date for road inauguration in Central Delhi’

The government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it will meet the target date of December 31 for inauguration of the stretch of road between Red Fort intersection and Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk following its pedestrianisation.

A Bench was informed by Delhi government's additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan that most of the work relating to the stretch of road was complete.

Next date of hearing

Taking note of the submission, the court posted the case for further hearing on January 27, 2021.

