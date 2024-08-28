GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will lodge plaint over schools’ poor state with L-G, child rights panel: BJP

Published - August 28, 2024 12:27 am IST -  New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said his party will soon approach Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over plight of the Capital’s government schools, which he said lack the required infrastructure and staff to teach students.   

The leader said this after paying a visit to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in the city’s Kapashera area.  

“Contrary to the claims made by ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Kapashera school did not have a separate toilet block for its about 550 girl students while students were made to sit on jute mats,” he said, adding that the visit exposed AAP’s claim of revolutionising the education system by providing world-class facilities.    

 “The schools lacks water coolers, taps were either broken or running dry, and drinking water was also not available,” he alleged.

The BJP leader said the school was also under-staffed as one teacher was seen taking three classes simultaneously. 

“The school does not have a principal since 2022 while six teachers were on long leave,” he said, adding that it was not an isolated case as similar conditions exist in other schools too across the city.

Responding to the allegations, AAP said, “The BJP is a party corrupted to the core, and under its 15-year reign, it completely bankrupted the MCD.” 

The said, “AAP will transform MCD schools just as it has done with Delhi government schools, which now rank among the best in the country. MCD schools will be brought up to the same standard.” 

