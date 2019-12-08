‘Will launch projects for women’s safety’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said several projects, including women police stations and Durga Shakti squads, will be launched for women’s safety in Gurugram.
Mr. Khattar, who was in Gurugram at the Gita Mohatsav, said his government had made a strict law against the rape of minor girls.
“We have to make society aware of women’s safety. We have made hundreds of efforts to strengthen policing in the State. Entire society, administration and government representatives should be responsible for women’s safety,” Mr. Khattar said.
“Soon, women police stations and Durga Shakti squads will come to combat crime against women. As many as 450 vehicles will be given to the police under the Dial 112 project,” he said.
