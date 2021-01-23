Will include riot-hit areas in collection drive for Ram temple, announces Tiwari

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari will begin a door-to-door “Rath Yatra” in his constituency, which also includes areas hit by last year’s riots, to collect donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya from February 1.
Mr. Tiwari said the “Sri Ram Janmbhumi Nirman Nidhi Abhiyan” in his constituency will seek to reach out to “all sections of society” and all donations would be voluntary. “I will reach out to all sections of the society to collect their contribution for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. There are several brothers and sisters from the minority community who wish to contribute and I will go to their houses, shops and establishments to seek donations,” Mr. Tiwari said.
According to him, no target has been fixed for the amount of contributions to be collected. Several areas in north-east Delhi had witnessed violence in February 2020, which led to over 50 deaths and left hundreds injured in addition to massive destruction of private and public property.
His drive will be part of a larger effort of which the VHP, the RSS and the BJP will launch from February 1 for donations for the temple.
