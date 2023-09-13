‘Will implement in entire city lessons learnt during G-20 Summit’

September 13, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

TextEditorThe city’s traffic is manageable if the police and people work in tandem, says Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav as he shares his experience gathered during the G-20 Summit. However, he told The Hindu that a better public transport system is the key to improving the situation. Excerpts:

When did the traffic police start preparing for the G-20 Summit?

The planning began after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the police headquarters on August 30 last year. He had asked us to prepare an audit report on the city’s traffic. We submitted a 200-point report to the Home Affairs Ministry. The traffic police deployed more 9,000 personnel for the event.

How did you carve out corridors for smooth traffic movement?

We studied, searched, and surveyed each stretch and object in key areas of all police districts, especially in New Delhi. Our teams studied for six months the area around the ITPO Complex (where the G-20 Summit venue was located). The plan was to ensure a traffic management system that works for the entire city, and not just a specific part.

How did the police use technology in traffic management?

Our focus was on using technology to find real-time solutions. We collaborated with MapMyIndia and Google Maps to help us and commuters in navigation during the VVIP movements. The ITMS [an integrated traffic management system, an AI-based software being used by Delhi Police] also provided us with real-time updates regarding the movement of cars. The ITMS will be implemented in the entire city by the end of the next year.

What was the biggest challenge in managing the city’s traffic?

We had to make sure that the entire city was not shut. We had many unscheduled movements by heads of State to places like Akshardham Temple, Qutub Minar, and Lodhi Gardens. All these visits were outside the ‘Controlled Zone’. We had visualised such scenarios and managed them well without much impacting the general traffic.

What is the road map for the city’s traffic management now?

After the G-20 summit, our plan is to continue with general advisories about alternative routes to commuters. The police should also be active on ground. During the G-20 summit, the focus was only on 5% of the city. Now, we have to work it out for 95% of the city.

Do people need to learn better traffic sense?

In the three days, we learnt that the city traffic is manageable if commuters and the police work together. We should focus on building a better public transport system. Public transportation shouldn’t just be affordable, it should be easily available, comfortable, and safe too.

