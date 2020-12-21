Will hold padayatras over ₹2,500 cr. scam tomorrow: AAP

NEW DELHI

Party to turn demand for CBI inquiry into alleged scam into ‘mass movement’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced that it will be conducting ‘padayatras’ in all the 272 wards in Delhi on Tuesday to inform people about the alleged ₹2,500 crore scam in the BJP-ruled civic bodies of Delhi.

The party hopes to turn the demand for a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam into a mass movement and expose the way in which the party has been running the civic bodies.

Senior AAP leader and municipal corporation in-charge Durgesh Pathak questioned as to why the BJP was scared of a CBI investigation into the “scam”, if they know that there has been no scam at all. He added that the amount of ₹2,500 crore belonged to the people of Delhi and is a loss to the public exchequer. He added that the scam came to light when the North, South, and East civic bodies released their budgets. Last week, the Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution demanding a CBI probe into the alleged scam.

“AAP will turn this case of ₹2,500 crore misappropriation into a mass movement. On December 22, AAP will take out ‘padayatra’ and visit all the 272 wards in Delhi. Our volunteers will meet and communicate with the people in those wards and will enlighten them about this scam,” Mr. Pathak said. He added that the money that could have been utilised to pay the salaries and TAs, DAs, and bonuses of sanitation workers and front-line workers and salaries of doctors.