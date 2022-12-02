Will hold extensive consultations to plan ‘mini councillor’ status to RWAs: Kejriwal 

December 02, 2022 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

Two days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal promised political and financial powers besides the status of “mini councillors” to the city’s Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Mr. Kejriwal said that the party will have to hold consultations to plan it.

“The idea is very good. However, it is not right to go into the details right now. I feel that there should be extensive consultation on this,” the AAP chief said while addressing a group of RWA representatives on Thursday.

He said that they will give power to the RWAs in “baby steps”.

“We will hand over power slowly and rectify problems with it as we go along,” he said.

Making the promise on Tuesday, Mr. Kejriwal had said that people would not have to run after politicians anymore to get their work done and provide funds to the RWAs to help them run their offices. “The intent behind this scheme is to decentralise power and make “every city dweller a Chief Minister,” he had said.

On Thursday, he said the RWAs will take decisions after discussing with the people and not in a unilateral way and that the decision will be in some way binding on the government. It will be then implemented and monitored on the Chief Minister’s dashboard and that of councillors, MLAs and Ministers, he added.

“My dream is that the Delhi government does the least work, the MCD does a little more work, and you people do the most work and have the most power. That is my ultimate dream of decentralisation of power,” he said.

Responding to requests from the representatives, Mr. Kejriwal said that fumigation is a very small issue and the power to do it can be given to the RWAs immediately if they win the MCD election.

“It can be done very soon. The government can give a fumigation machine to 4-5 RWAs and you can do fumigation on your own and not be dependent on the government. Similarly, the same can be implemented for tree pruning,” he said.