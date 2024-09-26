Will hold AAP govt. to account during Assembly session: BJP

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said he will hold the Delhi government accountable over issues such as the acute water crisis during the summer, deaths due to flooding during monsoon, and “denial of ration cards to the poor” during the two-day Assembly session starting from Thursday.

Mr. Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of preventing the discussion of issues affecting city residents during Question Hour and choosing to discuss subjects “outside the Assembly’s jurisdiction” instead.

He added that the BJP MLAs have requested Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to extend the two-day session to a week.

In response, AAP accused the BJP of creating obstructions “through its negative and regressive politics by withholding funds of various Delhi government departments through their officers”. The ruling party said it has ensured that the work for the people of Delhi continues uninterrupted.

‘Govt. remained silent’

Addressing a press conference along with his party’s MLAs on Wednesday, the LoP said several people died in the city during the monsoon. “However, no one from the government spoke about it.” He added that 12 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) have not been tabled in the House for the past five years.

The BJP leader added that the AAP government deprived the city’s poor and the marginalised of 35 kg of free grain by denying them ration cards.

Taking a jab at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Gupta said, “Kejriwal, who once boasted of running the government from jail, took too long to realise that a government cannot be run from either jail or on bail, which is why he was forced to resign.”

AAP, in a statement, said, “Despite the constant roadblocks in the functioning of the elected government, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has ensured that several free welfare schemes continue to be provided to the citizens of Delhi.”