Will help farmers prosecute BJP leaders: AAP

New Delhi

24 December 2020 00:00 IST

Party workers protest near South Delhi MP’s house for his ‘derogatory’ remarks

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it will provide assistance to farmers who want to file a case against BJP leaders for their “defamatory” remarks against protesting farmers.

Earlier in the day, AAP workers protested near BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s house for his alleged derogatory comments about the protesting farmers, the party said.

“Leaders of the BJP have described the farmers as terrorists, anti-nationals, gundas, dalaals, agents of Pakistan and China. The farmers now want justice. They have been requesting the Modi government to listen to them, but in turn were abusedBJP Ministers, elected representatives, leaders have used only filthy and foul language to describe the farmers,” said AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had alleged that the ‘Tukde-Tukde gang is behind the farmers’ protest, and Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Anil Sharma had allegedly used the term ‘gundas’ to refer to protesting farmers.

AAP leaders who were going to protest outside Mr. Bidhuri’s house were stopped by the police on their way, said the party. AAP MLA Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, and other MLAs took part in the protest.

“Today, we have come here to protest against Mr. Bidhuri. We have only 50-60 people here but to stop us, the BJP has deployed around 500 policemen. This is because the BJP is very scared,” AAP MLA Atishi said, adding: “Till now the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party were calling farmers as Khalistani, sometimes calling them Naxalites, sometimes as agents of China and Pakistan, but yesterday BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri crossed all the limits. His comments made all the farmers very embarrassed. We demand that Mr. Bidhuri apologise to the farmers for his defamatory and derogatory comments.”