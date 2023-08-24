ADVERTISEMENT

Will have roads constructed in all unauthorised colonies by December 2024: Delhi CM

August 24, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Chief Minister said that the residents of Dashrath Puri are being treated with respect

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating roads and drains in Dwarka’s Dashrath Puri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government which in 2020 promised to regularise unauthorised colonies in the city but did not follow through, he intends to do so.

The CM was addressing an event to inaugurate 76 roads and 152 drains in Dashrath Puri, an unauthorised colony in Dwarka Assembly constituency. He said the situation in the colony used to poor, but now the residents are being treated with respect.

“Fully-constructed roads, proper drainage, and all other work is being done at a very fast pace in unauthorised colonies. Dashrath Puri now has complete roads and drainage system.

“The people of Delhi have chosen an honest government. We save money in every aspect, which is why we are able to accomplish so much work,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“In 65 years, roads were built in only 250 of the more than 1,700 unauthorised colonies. We constructed roads in 850 colonies in just seven years. By December 2024, we will have roads constructed in all of them,” he added.

The CM also said that the Supreme Court had in May granted all powers to the elected government, but the Centre took them away by passing an ordinance. However, he stressed that this will not stop any developmental work.

