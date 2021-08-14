Will give world’s largest bar association status to Delhi: Jain

New Delhi

14 August 2021 00:59 IST

Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the Delhi government will give the Delhi Bar Association the status of “world’s largest bar association”. Neither the Minister nor the government did not explain how the Delhi government can give that status.

“The Delhi government is also working for lawyers and formulating policies for them. The chambers of lawyers will be rebuilt. The Delhi Bar Association will be given the status of the world’s largest bar association,” Mr. Jain said.

He made the comment at the inauguration of a mohalla clinic at Tis Hazari Court in the city.

