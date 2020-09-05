Will give relief in fixed power charges, says CM

New Delhi

05 September 2020 01:45 IST

Traders had been seeking intervention

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has met traders’ and industrial associations and assured them that adequate steps will be taken to provide relief in relation to the fixed power charges that commercial and industrial units are obliged to pay, despite economic losses due to the pandemic.

During these meetings, Mr. Kejriwal clarified that the revenue situation has taken a hit owing to the complete shutdown of businesses.

He said that while the decision to impose a complete lockdown then was essential, Delhi had now decided to lift it.

Stakeholders meet CM

Various stakeholders and representatives of these units have been meeting Mr. Kejriwal, requesting his intervention as most of the units have remained closed due to lockdown, the government said.