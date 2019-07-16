Will get god-man declared an absconder, CBI tells HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation told the Delhi High Court on Monday that it will take steps to get self-styled spiritual guru Virender Dev Dixit, accused in two rape cases, declared as an absconder.

Dixit, the founder of an ashram at Rohini in north-west Delhi where girls and women were allegedly kept confined, has been absconding since the case reached the High Court.

The CBI has offered a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar, which was hearing a case on alleged illegal confinement of women and girls at the ashram, directed a magisterial court here to complete the proceedings with regard to the two rape cases against Dixit and to send it to a Sessions Court so that trial can commence at the earliest.

The HC also issued directions to the Appellate Tribunal MCD to dispose of, preferably within eight weeks, the appeals against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s decision to demolish the ashram, Adhyatmik Vidyalaya.

Demolition order

The Bench also asked the corporation as to why no steps were taken to vacate the stay granted by the tribunal against the demolition order.

During the proceedings, the Central Bureau of Investigation told the court that it has filed chargesheets in both the rape cases against Dixit.