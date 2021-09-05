‘Will fund teachers selected for courses from top 100 varsities’

Sisoida at an award function in which 122 teachers were honoured with the State Teachers’ Award on Sunday.

Sisodia says Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines in the next few days

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the government will fully fund the teachers who get selected to pursue prestigious courses in the field of education from the top 100 universities in the world.

Mr. Sisoida made the announcement at an award function in which 122 teachers were honoured with the State Teachers’ Award.

“In the last five years, we have sent our teachers and principals to Cambridge, Finland, Singapore and the U.S. We believe that if our teachers apply for such courses, they can get selected on the basis of their abilities. If they are selected, then the government will bear the full cost of their programme. In the next few days, the Department of Education [DoE] will issue necessary guidelines for this,” Mr. Sisoida said.

The Minister added that the changes that have come in the education system of Delhi are a result of the collective efforts of Team Education of Delhi. DoE Director Udit Prakash Rai said during the pandemic, teachers not only made sure that education doesn’t stop but also played a big role in fighting against the COVID crisis.