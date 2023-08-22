Will fulfil guarantee of making ad hoc MCD staff permanent: CM

August 22, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he will fulfil his guarantee made before the civic polls — of regularising ad hoc employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He was addressing an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium where appointment letters were given to 317 newly regularised sanitation workers.

“For the last two months, you [MCD workers] have been receiving your salaries on the first day of the month. The last time it happened was in 2010. I gave you the guarantee of making MCD employees permanent. We will make sure that the remaining employees are made permanent,” he added.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “What could not be achieved in the past 13 years is now happening under the Chief Minister’s leadership.”

Hitting out at the CM, Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the MCD employees have a right to get their wages on time. He contented that around 7,500 workers were regularised when the BJP was at the helm of the civic body during 2007-12 and another 11,000 employees in 2012-17 after the municipality was trifurcated. He added that the BJP-ruled Centre had paved the way for the regularisation of the civic body’s ad hoc employees.

