Will financially empower RWAs if AAP wins: Kejriwal

November 30, 2022 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - NEW DELHI:

With only five days left for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal promised political and financial powers besides the status of “mini councillors” to the city’s Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the AAP chief said, “People would not have to chase politicians anymore to get their work done. We will provide funds to the RWAs to help them run their offices.” The Delhi CM said the intent behind this scheme is to decentralise power and make “every city-dweller a Chief Minister”.

The AAP national convener addressed Delhi’s voters after a break of over a week, during which he was campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly election. The Delhi CM went on a door-to-door campaign in Chirag Delhi and clicked selfies with people. He said the BJP has deployed seven CMs and 17 Cabinet Ministers to fight an a am aadmi.

BJP’s MCD election management committee chief Ashish Sood said the BJP in its manifesto made a commitment of giving a participatory role to the RWAs in the functioning of the MCD.

“The same got a huge response from the RWAs, which jolted the Chief Minister forcing him to return to mohalla sabhas and RWAs,” he said.

Welcoming the announcement, joint front president of east Delhi RWAs B.S. Vohra said, “Cash assistance should not be given to RWAs; it can cause a law-and-order situation. The money should rather go to the Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and the RWAs must be kept in the loop about the work being executed. More importantly, this concept should be apolitical in nature. We should not be made to ask for votes for any party.”

Atul Goyal, who heads United Residents Joint Action (URJA), said, “The idea to make the RWAs the torch-bearers of AAP is highly objectionable. The RWA are non-political organisations and should remain so.”

ADVERTISEMENT