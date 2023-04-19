Will file supplementary chargesheet in liquor policy case by month-end: ED

April 19, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file another supplementary chargesheet in its ongoing investigation into the alleged liquor scam by month-end, the agency on Tuesday told a court, which was hearing arguments on the bail application of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy. Based on the CBI case, ED initiated a money laundering probe and arrested nine persons, including Mr. Sisodia. The senior AAP leader has been charged by ED with conspiracy and active involvement in the formulation of the policy in lieu of kickbacks.

The former Deputy CM’s lawyers pressed for his bail, claiming that his custody is no longer required. However, ED’s counsel opposed the application, asserting that the investigation into the case is at “a crucial stage”.

The probe agency recently told the court that Mr. Sisodia had “planted fabricated emails” to create the impression that there was public approval for the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.