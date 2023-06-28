Will fight Lok Sabha election alone: AAP

June 28, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

Four days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attended the meeting of the Opposition parties in Patna, its general secretary (organisation), Sandeep Pathak, told The Hindu that the party will fight all the upcoming polls, including the 2024 Lok Sabha election, alone.

Mr. Pathak said AAP attended the Patna meeting only to muster support against the ordinance promulgated by the Centre, which effectively reversed the Supreme Court’s May 11 judgment that granted Delhi’s elected regime the power to make laws and wield control over its officials.

Soon after the Opposition meeting concluded, AAP had issued a statement saying it would be “difficult” to be part of such meetings until the Congress agreed to oppose the Bill from replacing the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming Monsoon session.

The senior AAP leader said the party is yet to decide whether it will attend the second meeting of the Opposition parties scheduled in Shimla.

“We will go to any meeting, provided that the ordinance issue is discussed,” Mr. Pathak said.

Asked why senior AAP leaders, including its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, attended the meeting meant to discuss the road map to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha poll next year, Mr. Pathak said, “That may have been the agenda for others. We have only one agenda — defeating the ordinance.”

Mr. Pathak also took on the BJP, accusing it of “destroying” the country.

“The manner in which institutions are being destroyed is quite dangerous. It takes years to fix the culture of investigative agencies, such as the CBI and the ED, once someone tinkers with them. Narendra Modi, in his nine years at the Centre, has ensured that all important institutions are worse off than before,” he added.

