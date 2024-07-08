Will extend Gurugram metro line to Faridabad, Manesar if elected: Hooda

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Gurugram metro network will be extended to Manesar and Faridabad if his party comes to power in the State Assembly election scheduled for later this year.

Mr. Hooda, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the State, said this during a workers’ meet to thank the party cadre for their efforts in the Lok Sabha election in Gurugram.

Mr. Hooda said it was the Congress that had brought Delhi Metro to Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh and Bahadurgarh.

“After that, the metro network did not move forward even an inch in the 10 years of the BJP rule,” the Congress leader added.

He said crime was out of control in the State and no one, including businessmen, felt safe. “Gurugram, which used to be the first choice of investors, has stopped getting new industries and institutions. During the Congress tenure, 70% of investment from Japan was made in Gurugram and Manesar. But today, even the already established industries are migrating and companies are laying off workers and employees,” he said.

“By holding events like ‘Happening Haryana’, the BJP once claimed that an investment of ₹5.5 lakh crore would come to the State, but not even ₹ 5,000 crore of investment was made,” he said.

State Congress president Udai Bhan also exhorted the workers to not rest till the time Assembly election was over and instructed them to strengthen the party at each booth. He said though the Congress lost the Lok Sabha election in Gurugram, everyone believed that the party fought with strength and conviction.

