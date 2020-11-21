Will expose ‘rampant corruption’ in BJP-led municipalities: AAP

‘We will hold 181 press conferences’

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday said that to expose the “rampant corruption” in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, the party will be holding 181 press conferences to inform people about “181 corruption schemes of the BJP”.

“When the municipal corporation elections were held in 2017, the BJP leadership was aware that their councillors have a bad image due to involvement in corruption. So, the BJP decided to replace the old councillors with new faces and the campaign Naye Chehre, Nayi Udaan,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

He added that the elections were fought in the name of the central BJP leadership and 181 councillors from the party were elected.

“The BJP has been ruling all three civic bodies for the last 15 years. But the new councillors have broken the records of even the old councillors in terms of corruption. We will hold a series of press conferences in which we will be informing you about every scheme of the civic bodies,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader claimed that as per the audit report of the civic bodies, a company was paid ₹13.77 crore for creating Unique Property Identification Card, but nothing was done to implement it and the money was diverted into the pockets of the leaders and officials.

‘Main source of revenue’

“What is the main issue of the BJP in the civic bodies? They say they do not have money and revenue. The main source of revenue of the municipal corporations across India is property tax. The surprising fact is that in Delhi, the property tax is one of the highest in the country, but the civic bodies say they do not have revenue. The civic bodies here are poor but the councilors are rich,” the Aam Aadmi Party said.