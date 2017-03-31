‘Will establish number of foreigners in Greater Noida’

In what may be a major security lapse, the local intelligence unit in Gautam Budh Nagar does not have an exact figure for the number of foreign students in the district.

As per figures accessed by The Hindu, 550 foreign students stay in Greater Noida. However, Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida, which is where most colleges and universities are located, alone has a figure of 1,300.

Sources, meanwhile, said that over 650 students live and study in Greater Noida on an education visa.

Foreign students are required to register with government agencies, including the local intelligence unit of the district concerned. The local police, too, are required to conduct regular identification drives.

Past record

In March 2016, a 25-year-old Congolese national was beaten up inside a residential society in Greater Noida. The residents had accused African nationals of consuming drugs and taking beer cartons inside the society without permission. After this incident, the then Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav had begun a foreign national identification drive, but that remained incomplete.

Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Dharmendra Yadav said, “A drive will start from April 1 to establish figures and identify foreigners staying in Greater Noida. The drive will continue for around 7 to 10 days.” The police added that those who were living here without legal documents would face action.

Colleges, RWAs to help

A detailed report will also be submitted to the embassies concerned.

Besides approaching colleges and universities, the police have also sought help from residents welfare associations. An official said on condition of anonymity that there were 1,094 foreign nationals in Gautam Budh Nagar district, which includes Noida and Greater Noida. Of this, 234 are African nationals.