Will ensure that Arvind Kejriwal returns to the helm, says Atishi, Delhi’s eighth CM

In her first address to the media after taking charge as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi said her objective during her four-month tenure would be to ensure that former CM Arvind Kejriwal comes to power again.

“In these four months, under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, all the work of Delhiites, which was stopped by the BJP, will be resumed. Arvind Kejriwal is now out of jail and will not let any conspiracy of the BJP succeed,” said the CM.

Senior AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, and Imran Hussain, who were part of the former CM’s Council of Ministers, have been retained in the new Cabinet as well, with the addition of first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat. Mr. Bharadwaj has been given charge of two additional portfolios — Cooperative and Social Welfare — in addition to the six departments he led under Mr. Kejriwal.

With Cabinet meetings not being held and several projects remaining pending since the arrest of the former CM in June, Ms. Atishi has her task cut out.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is keen to get a clearance on the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, under which ₹1,000 will be deposited every month in the bank accounts of women over 18, as well as schemes such as the Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 and the doorstep delivery of services, ahead of next year’s Assembly election.

Ms. Atishi will also have to conduct the meetings of the National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

Speaking to journalists after the oath-taking ceremony, senior AAP leader and Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “The objective in front of all of us now is to take forward the work that was started in Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal to new heights by the time of the upcoming election.” He added that the Cabinet “will work as a team to control pollution that increases during the winter”.

‘No expectations’

While extending his wishes to the new CM, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Ms. Atishi was an “unsuccessful Minister” and that the city residents have “no expectations from her government”.

“With Atishi becoming the Chief Minister, only the face of the government has changed, not its character, due to which corruption, irresponsibility, and chaos will persist,” he said.

The Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said, “Atishi, as a Minister with 13 portfolios, failed to address the problems of Delhi over the past one and a half years.” He added that any hope AAP may have of the new CM “performing miracles” over the next few months would be “wishful thinking”.