‘Will ensure DDMA curfew order is followed’

Officers will be deployed and action taken against violators, say Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Thursday said that no gatherings will be allowed in open public places like Connaught Place and India Gate during the night curfew, imposed by the Delhi government on Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19 and a highly transmissible U.K. strain.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order stating that the night curfew will begin from 11 p.m. on Thursday and last till 6 a.m. on Friday and again from 11 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on January 2.

“Till 11 p.m. on December 31 and January 1, normal COVID-19 protocols are being followed and gatherings are allowed. But from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on next day, public gatherings are not allowed in places like Connaught Place and India Gate,” Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said.

“Only licenced premises have been exempted. They can continue to operate with their licence condition, including half the seating capacity and other COVID-19 protocols,” Mr. Singhal said. Policemen will be deployed in large numbers and action will be taken against violators, he said, adding that people are requested to spend the New Year indoors as far as possible.