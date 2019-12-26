Will ensure 24-hour water supply in Delhi in next five years, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated underground reservoir with the capacity of 18 lakh litre in Kishangarh here on Wednesday.

Water from the underground reservoir, constructed at a cost of ₹16 crore, will help water reach many areas of Mehrauli and Kishangarh, Mr. Kejriwal said.

“I have provided water in every household of Delhi in the last five years by laying pipelines. We have a plan for the next five years. We will ensure 24-hour water service to the entire city in the next five years. Moreover, the water will be so clean that you will be able to drink with the spout,” Mr. Kejriwal said at the event.

“There was only one tank in this area, with a capacity of 6 lakh litre, due to which water could not reach all areas. In many areas, water reached in four to five days. After the commissioning of this reservoir, drinking water will be available in most of the surrounding areas. Two more reservoirs are yet to be built in this area. About 80% work on both has been completed,” Mr. Kejriwal said further.

The Chief Minister also said that when the government was formed five years ago, only 58% of the people in Delhi used to get water. “The remaining used water from tankers in Delhi. The governments of the Opposing parties could not provide water in the country’s capital in 70 years. But it was not that they could not do so. In the last five years, we have laid pipelines, underground reservoirs and tanks at war level in Delhi. Today, 93% of Delhi’s households are getting water,” he said.

“The government will devise a system to store water inside the ground as well. Underground water will be recharged. Very big plans like this have been made,” he added.