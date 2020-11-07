Will ensure 100% water is recycled and reused: Minister

New Delhi

07 November 2020 01:08 IST

Satyendar Jain visited Keshopur STP in Delhi on Friday

Water Minister Satyendar Jain visited the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) here on Friday.

Mr. Jain said that the Delhi government had always strived to support techniques that aid the cause of the environment by focusing on ways to recycle and reuse zero liquid discharge and groundwater recharge.

“We will ensure that 100% water is recycled and reused. No treated water from any STP will be released into the drains. The DJB will fulfil CM’s vision of considering treated water as a resource and utilising every drop coming from STPs,” he said.

