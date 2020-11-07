Delhi

Will ensure 100% water is recycled and reused: Minister

Water Minister Satyendar Jain visited the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) here on Friday.

Mr. Jain said that the Delhi government had always strived to support techniques that aid the cause of the environment by focusing on ways to recycle and reuse zero liquid discharge and groundwater recharge.

“We will ensure that 100% water is recycled and reused. No treated water from any STP will be released into the drains. The DJB will fulfil CM’s vision of considering treated water as a resource and utilising every drop coming from STPs,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2020 1:08:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/will-ensure-100-water-is-recycled-and-reused-minister/article33044300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY