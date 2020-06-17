Will do something in husband’s memory: ACP

NEW DELHI

17 June 2020 23:32 IST

She lost her partner to COVID-19

Two days after an Assistant Commissioner of Police lost her husband to COVID-19, she said she plans to do something in his memory after the last rites are over.

Charan Jeet Singh (54), the husband of ACP Surender Jeet Kaur (Crimes Against Women) posted in the South-East district, passed away on Monday after battling COVID-19 since May 20. Ms. Kaur first tested positive, following which all her family members and a house help tested positive.

Her husband was admitted on May 20, while Ms. Kaur was admitted on May 17. She recovered but her husband was put on ventilator support on May 22.

The ACP said that during the entire period of lockdown, her husband was very cautious and took care of everything at home.