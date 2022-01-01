Will defeat COVID again, CM says while sharing greetings

New Delhi

01 January 2022 01:28 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while extending New Years’ greetings here on Friday, sought to assure citizens that the Delhi government was taking all measures necessary to keep COVID at bay.

COVID cases, Mr. Kejriwal said, were on the rise again in Delhi and the Delhi government was “taking all necessary steps” to curb its spread.

“I am personally looking after the preparations and am very concerned about every resident. We have to stop the spread of COVID-19 together as a team, and not leave any stone unturned,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Please do not go out of the house unnecessarily, wear a mask, and get your vaccine doses on time. Together we will defeat Corona again like we have in the past,” he also said.