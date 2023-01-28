Will decide on date for mayoral polls after SC hearing, says presiding officer 

January 28, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

With AAP moving the Supreme Court for holding the mayoral elections in a “time-bound manner”, presiding officer Satya Sharma told The Hindu that she will decide on the poll date only after the apex court’s hearing on February 3.

Ms. Sharma, a BJP councillor appointed as the presiding officer for the mayoral polls by the Lieutenant-Governor, said her initial plan was to reconvene the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting in the first week of February to hold the internal election for the office of the Mayor.

The Capital is yet to see the elections for the office of the Mayor after two meetings – held on January 6 and January 24 – were adjourned due to ruckus between BJP and AAP councillors. It’s been more than 50 days since AAP secured a majority by winning 134 of the 250 seats in the MCD polls, followed by the BJP’s 104 seats.

AAP councillor and leader of the House in MCD, Mukesh Goel, said his party approached the apex court because the presiding officer “has no intention” of calling for the next House meeting soon.

“Apart from requesting free and fair elections in a time-bound manner, we have also placed the issue of the presiding officer giving voting rights to the aldermen (nominated members) in the Mayor’s election. The presiding officer has to be unbiased, however, she is clearly taking decisions to favour the BJP and stalling the elections,” said Mr. Goel.

According to Section 79(6) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, if a grave disorder arises in a meeting, the Mayor or the person presiding the session may adjourn it to a date specified by them.

Senior MCD officials said according to this section, the presiding officer will have to convey the date to reconvene the House meeting. However, MCD’s Director for Press and Information, Amit Kumar, said, “According to my interpretation, this Section applies only when a Mayor is already in place.”

“The presiding officer will have towill have to work as per the provisions in the Act, which clearly states that the aldermen do not have voting rights in meetings of the House. Similarly, she will have to convey the date to the civic body’s executive wing for the next House meeting. Based on her suggestion, the executive wing will send the file in connection to the date to the L-G,” said an MCD official.

The official added that similar to the process observed for the previous meetings, it is likely that the file will be sent through the Delhi government’s Urban Development Department.