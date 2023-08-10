Will corner govt. in the Assembly over its handling of floods: BJP

August 10, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday said the BJP will seek answers from the government on its handling of the recent floods in the city. The Assembly is scheduled to hold its next session on August 16 and 17. The services Bill, which the Rajya Sabha passed on Monday, will also likely be discussed in the two-day Assembly session.

“The Delhi government failed to manage the aftermath of the floods effectively. The spread of various diseases, such as conjunctivitis and dengue, over the past few weeks, has revealed the government’s shortcomings,” Mr. Bidhuri said. He added that the BJP MLAs will also highlight various “scams” committed by the Delhi government.