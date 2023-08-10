HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will corner govt. in the Assembly over its handling of floods: BJP

August 10, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP MLAs will highlight various “scams” committed by the Delhi government.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP MLAs will highlight various “scams” committed by the Delhi government. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday said the BJP will seek answers from the government on its handling of the recent floods in the city. The Assembly is scheduled to hold its next session on August 16 and 17. The services Bill, which the Rajya Sabha passed on Monday, will also likely be discussed in the two-day Assembly session.

“The Delhi government failed to manage the aftermath of the floods effectively. The spread of various diseases, such as conjunctivitis and dengue, over the past few weeks, has revealed the government’s shortcomings,” Mr. Bidhuri said. He added that the BJP MLAs will also highlight various “scams” committed by the Delhi government.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.