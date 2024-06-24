GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will continue hunger strike until Haryana releases rightful share of Delhi's water: Atishi

The Minister claimed Haryana has reduced Delhi's share in Yamuna water by 100 million gallons per day (MGD) for the last three weeks

Published - June 24, 2024 12:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Water Minister Atishi gets her health tested during her indefinite hunger strike amid the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi on June 23, 2024.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi gets her health tested during her indefinite hunger strike amid the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi on June 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Water Minister Atishi said she would continue her indefinite hunger strike, which entered the fourth day on June 24, despite adverse health effects until Haryana released the "rightful share of Delhi's water".

"My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has gone down. Ketone level is very high which can have harmful effects in the long run. No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water," she said.

Haryana govt. has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: AAP’s Atishi

In a video message, the Delhi minister said she was medically examined by doctors on June 23.

The Minister claimed Haryana has reduced Delhi's share in Yamuna water by 100 million gallons per day (MGD) for the last three weeks.

No long-term solutions implemented by AAP govt. to address water crisis, says BJP

The 100 MGD less water has caused a shortage, affecting 28 lakh people in Delhi, she said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena after a meeting with the AAP delegation on Sunday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured to look into whether his state can provide extra water to the city.

Related Topics

Delhi / water supply / water / Haryana / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.