‘Will continue agitation’: Ambedkar University faculty body after meeting V-C

September 12, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

After three weeks of sustained protests by the Ambedkar University Delhi Faculty Association (AUDFA), the institution’s administration held a meeting with representatives of the teachers’ body to discuss their charter of demands submitted on August 17.

The association has been on protest since last month against the “regressive and non-facilitative implementation” of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), saying that it has adversely affected promotions of faculty members.

In a release, the AUDFA said that during the meeting at the AUD’s Kashmere Gate campus on Monday, Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather agreed to resolve issues related to the CAS, timely and fair promotions, adoption of service rules, and station leave.

The registrar assured that these changes would be notified with immediate effect, and clear SOPs for leave, permissions, and NOCs will be issued to facilitate approvals in a clear time-bound manner.

One AUDFA representative said the body will continue its agitation through various means until all its demands are comprehensively addressed.

The faculty body said that with respect to gross delays and lack of transparency in the Academic Services office, Ms. Lather did not agree to its demand for a dedicated dean, a position that she herself holds currently.

She offered to appoint two deputy deans to deal with faculty-related matters, but the AUDFA said this will not help resolve the matter.

The AUDFA release added that the administration sidestepped several issues, such as the old cases of advance increments and recoveries related to the same, hasty adoption of the Common University Entrance Test, falling admission numbers, and the drop in university rankings.