Will consider Sunehri Bagh Imam’s objection before taking final decision on removal: NDMC to HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it was not inclined to issue any directions on the proposed removal of the 150-year-old Sunehri Bagh Masjid after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) assured the court that it would consider the objections raised by the mosque’s Imam before arriving at the final decision.

The court disposed of the petition by the Imam, Abdul Aziz, challenging a December 24, 2023 notice by the NDMC seeking objections and suggestions from people about the removal of the religious structure.

“It is seen that at this stage, the authority concerned has to dwell upon the objections/suggestions pursuant to the public notice… At this stage, the court is not inclined to pass any positive directions,” the High Court said.

It told the petitioner that the civic body was yet to take the final decision and that the authorities concerned might agree with his plea against the demolition of the mosque.

The NDMC had earlier recommended the removal of a 150-year-old mosque at the Sunehri Bagh Road roundabout to the High Court “for safe and smooth flow of traffic”. The civic body had told the court that the mosque was located in a high-security zone, being near Central government offices, Parliament, and offices of high-ranking Defence officers and that traffic congestion on the mosque roundabout “has become a matter of serious concern”. The NDMC had also said that it had carried out a joint inspection with the Delhi traffic police twice, and the officials concerned had unanimously concluded that the religious structure needed to be removed or relocated.