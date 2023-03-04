Will clear Okhla landfill by December: CM

March 04, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Okhla landfill will be cleared by this December, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a visit to the site on Friday. The CM, accompanied by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Mayor Shelly Oberoi, said the earlier target to flatten the landfill was May 2024. However, the work to clear the garbage mound was under way and the government was hopeful of flattening it ahead of schedule.

Clearing the city’s three landfills, which is the MCD’s responsibility, featured right at the top of the “10 guarantees” made by AAP in its manifesto for the civic elections. The party went on to win the polls in December 2022, securing 134 of the 250 wards in the city. After being elected the Mayor last month, Ms. Oberoi, in an interview with The Hindu, said she had visited a landfill with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and work on the three landfills had started.

The Okhla landfill was commissioned in 1996. In 2009 it crossed its saturation point after breaching the permissible height of 25 meters.

Currently, the garbage mound, at 45 meters, is taller than the India Gate (42 meters). The initiative to remove the waste through biomining was started in 2019, following instructions from the National Green Tribunal.

The CM said the corporation’s daily biomining capacity is fairly high at 17,000 tonnes. But its capacity to transfer the processed waste is much lower. He that the MCD currently has the capacity to transfer 4,500 tonnes of waste per day and that the government will increase it to 10,000 tonnes per day from April 1.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the municipality has been removing waste from the site since 2019 and close to 25 lakh tonnes of waste have been removed so far, while almost 40 lakh tonnes remain at the site.

“The Delhi government is also hopeful of being able to dispose of 15,000 tonnes of waste daily by June 1. If the government achieves this target, hopefully, the mountain of waste here will be cleared by December this year or January next year. This will be a huge relief for the residents living near this site,” he said.

“Once the Delhi government clears the Okhla landfill, there is a plan to create a bio-methanation plant and another to make bricks from the construction and demolition waste here,” the CM added.

In October last year, the MCD’s director for press and information, Amit Kumar, had announced that the municipality would clear the Okhla landfill by December 2023. Two months later, the corporation said it would flatten the landfill before the G-20 summit in September.