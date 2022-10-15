Will celebrate Chhath in style this time, says Chief Minister Kejriwal

Government to organise community celebrations at 1,100 locations with a budget of ₹25 crore; CM urges people to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour while observing the festival

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 15, 2022 00:47 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Capital will celebrate Chhath Puja on a grand scale this season after a gap of two years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

He said the Delhi government will organise Chhath celebrations at 1,100 sites across the city, for which a sum of ₹25 crores will be spent, which is 10 times what was spent by the Delhi government on the festival back in 2014.

The festival, which holds a special place for the nearly 20 lakh Purvanchalis living in the Capital, will be observed on October 30-31.

“Back in 2014, the [then] government spent a mere ₹2.5 crores on organising Chhath at 69 sites. This year, we will be celebrating Chhath at 1,100 sites with a budget of ₹25 crores,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“This time we will all celebrate in style. Delhi government will arrange LED screens, sound systems, power backup, drinking water, toilets, ambulances and first-aid kits at all the sites,” the CM added.

He urged the devotees to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour while celebrating the festival given that the virus continues to infect people.

“I pray to Chhati Maiya to bless us all. I appeal to all the citizens to not just seek blessings for your own selves and your families, but to also keep the nation and the society in your prayers this time,” he said.

“Please pray to Chhati Maiya to protect us all and bring us freedom from Corona. At the same time please remember that COVID-19 is still out there. Please wear masks when you set out to celebrate,” he added.

