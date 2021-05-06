Will call for trial court records on Ramani case: HC

New Delhi

06 May 2021 01:02 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will call for the trial court records in connection with the defamation case filed by former Union Minister M.J. Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani who had accused him of sexual harassment.

The trial court had acquitted Ms. Ramani by dismissing Mr. Akbar’s defamation complaint.

Justice Mukta Gupta said she will call for the trial court records and listed Mr. Akbar’s appeal against Ms. Ramani’s acquittal for hearing on August 11.

During the brief hearing, Mr. Akbar’s lawyer said the trial court judgment was “perverse”. Mr. Akbar has challenged the trial court’s February 17 order acquitting Ms. Ramani in the case on grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.