Will build as many schools as summonses sent by the Centre: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Central government of “letting loose” investigative agencies after him as if he were a “terrorist, dacoit or thief” but said it would not stop him from following his faith “of providing education to the poor”.

“I will build as many schools as you [the Centre] send summonses,” he told a gathering in east Delhi’s Kondli after laying the foundation stone of a Delhi government school. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has set January 2025 as the deadline to build the school, which comprises a three-storey building with 51 classrooms, five laboratories, and three libraries.

Mr. Kejriwal has so far skipped five summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe into the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. After taking cognisance of an ED plea over Mr. Kejriwal’s non-compliance with three of these notices, a court here on Wednesday asked him to appear before it on February 17.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre for “creating obstacles” in the Delhi government’s work, the CM said, “You are only greedy for power. I am greedy to serve the people.”

The CM also took aim at the Delhi BJP unit for questioning his government over power supply and medical facilities for Delhiites. “The BJP calls me a thief. If I were a thief, I would have made electricity expensive and taken money from the power [distribution] companies,” the CM added.

Praises Sisodia

The CM also lauded former Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been in jail since the ED arrested him last year in connection with money laundering charges linked to the excise policy case. Crediting Mr. Sisodia for the turnaround in the quality of Delhi government schools, Mr. Kejriwal said, “[The BJP] said he [Sisodia] is a thief. Could someone who provides good education to the children of the poor be a thief?”

Speaking on the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the CM sought the blessings of the city residents. “I owe you a lot. I was a small man who used to work in the slums of Delhi. You picked me and gave me such a big responsibility. I cannot repay you even in seven lifetimes. I don’t care about the goons who chase me. They can’t fight against your blessings.”

Responding to Mr. Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the government of engaging in corruption in the name of building schools. He also charged the CM with trying to deceive the public in the final year of his tenure, by laying the foundation of new schools without ensuring the budget for them. “These schools being announced without a budget allocation will turn out to be as hollow as many other schemes of the AAP government,” he added.