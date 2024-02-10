GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will build as many schools as summonses sent by the Centre: CM

Kejriwal seeks people’s blessings for LS poll, blames Centre for ‘creating obstacles’ in Delhi govt.’s work; schools inaugurated without budget: BJP

February 10, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Education Minister Atishi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a government school in Kondli.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a government school in Kondli. | Photo Credit: X/@AtishiAAP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Central government of “letting loose” investigative agencies after him as if he were a “terrorist, dacoit or thief” but said it would not stop him from following his faith “of providing education to the poor”.

“I will build as many schools as you [the Centre] send summonses,” he told a gathering in east Delhi’s Kondli after laying the foundation stone of a Delhi government school. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has set January 2025 as the deadline to build the school, which comprises a three-storey building with 51 classrooms, five laboratories, and three libraries.

Mr. Kejriwal has so far skipped five summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe into the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. After taking cognisance of an ED plea over Mr. Kejriwal’s non-compliance with three of these notices, a court here on Wednesday asked him to appear before it on February 17.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre for “creating obstacles” in the Delhi government’s work, the CM said, “You are only greedy for power. I am greedy to serve the people.”

The CM also took aim at the Delhi BJP unit for questioning his government over power supply and medical facilities for Delhiites. “The BJP calls me a thief. If I were a thief, I would have made electricity expensive and taken money from the power [distribution] companies,” the CM added.

Praises Sisodia

The CM also lauded former Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been in jail since the ED arrested him last year in connection with money laundering charges linked to the excise policy case. Crediting Mr. Sisodia for the turnaround in the quality of Delhi government schools, Mr. Kejriwal said, “[The BJP] said he [Sisodia] is a thief. Could someone who provides good education to the children of the poor be a thief?”

Speaking on the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the CM sought the blessings of the city residents. “I owe you a lot. I was a small man who used to work in the slums of Delhi. You picked me and gave me such a big responsibility. I cannot repay you even in seven lifetimes. I don’t care about the goons who chase me. They can’t fight against your blessings.”

Responding to Mr. Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the government of engaging in corruption in the name of building schools. He also charged the CM with trying to deceive the public in the final year of his tenure, by laying the foundation of new schools without ensuring the budget for them. “These schools being announced without a budget allocation will turn out to be as hollow as many other schemes of the AAP government,” he added.

Related Topics

Delhi / state politics / Aam Aadmi Party / law enforcement / school / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.