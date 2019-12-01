Will bring adjournment motion to discuss illegal colonies: BJP

The Delhi BJP will bring an adjournment motion in the coming session of the Assembly to discuss the issue of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The two-day session, which will begin on Monday, is scheduled to see the tabling of two Bills: one for setting up a skill and entrepreneurship university; and another for a sports university.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is making false statements about regularising unauthorized colonies by the Centre to mislead the people of Delhi... he is showing his irresponsibility by spreading false statements,” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said.

“In this session, we will move a Kaam Roko Prastav [adjournment motion] in the House, under which we will challenge the Delhi government to stop all work and discuss giving ownership to over 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies... and not to use marshals against the Opposition,” Mr. Gupta said.

The Rohini legislator accused the CM of “repeatedly lying” to the people regarding availability of registries, adding that the Centre was starting the registration of properties from December 16.