‘Will bear fare for Bihar migrants’

The Delhi government will bear the expenses for sending migrant workers from Bihar in three special trains back to their State on Wednesday, the Delhi government spokesperson said.

“For all the three trains, the Delhi government will be paying as the Bihar government has not yet responded to us on the matter of payment. All the three trains left by 6 p.m. and each of them was carrying around 1,100-1,200 workers,” the spokesperson said.

“Today, three trains carrying migrant workers are leaving Delhi for Bhagalpur, Barauni and Darbhanga in Bihar. @ArvindKejriwal government will pay for fares of all workers,” Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said in a tweet in Hindi.

“We have given them food and ticket. We hope you all will reach home safe and meet your families,” Mr. Rai said in a recorded message.