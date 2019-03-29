‘Will back Central govt that gives Delhi statehood’

If a mahagathbandan or Opposition-alliance government is formed at the Centre as a result of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Aam Aadmi Party will support it on the condition that Delhi is granted status of a full state, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Answering questions posed to him on Twitter, Mr. Rai during a Facebook live session, said that AAP had taken the decision to support the mahagathbandan in the interest of preserving the Constitution and ridding the country of the “dictatorship” of the present government.

Central theme

He said the party had made it clear that it would support the government if it gives Delhi full statehood, which is the central theme of its campaign for the Lok Sabha election.

In response to a question about the need for full statehood for Delhi, Mr. Rai said the State government does not control law and order, land and services right now, which, according to him, has hindered its functioning.

Functioning hindered

If Delhi becomes a complete State with all the powers of any other State, then the government will be able to improve law and order, provide jobs, give reservation to Delhi students in city colleges and provide housing, he said.

As a part of the AAP campaign for Lok Sabha election, the party has launched an initiative in support of the demand for full statehood, both online and off.